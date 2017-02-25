Anibal Sanchez becomes a US citizen

LAKELAND, Fla. — The photos show a man in a red tie, white shirt and blue blazer. His dark hair is parted neatly. His brown face is drawn in thought. His eyes are cast downward. His right hand is over his heart.

It’s easy anymore to take sides, to rage against the other side, whatever the side, and so to forget that in a small room in South Florida there could be a man such as Anibal Sanchez from somewhere else, in this case Venezuela, who would memorize the Pledge of Allegiance and lead 122 others in its recitation, and for him to look up and see tears in their eyes.

“You see a lot of things in those people,” he said Saturday afternoon. “They were crying, many of them. It was hard for them to get there. And they made it.”

When Sanchez was 16 years old he signed a contract to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox. Three years later he left Venezuela to pitch in a place called Lowell, Mass. He has worked here since, in many places. He married a woman from Puerto Rico. They have a 4-year-old girl named Annabella who on Friday wore a white dress. Her hair held a red bow.

Three days before his 33rd birthday, in a ceremony held a 3½-hour drive from here, Anibal Sanchez became a U.S. citizen. He’d studied for months in preparation for the citizenship test. He’d pestered his wife, Ana, for what she could remember from her high school history classes, so he could push deeper into details of the American Revolution, the World Wars, the Bill of Rights. He’d become curious. Earlier this month, he’d walked into a government building in Detroit, found his assigned room, and waited. When it was his turn, an officer would ask him 10 questions from a list of 100. Sanchez would have to answer six correctly. His head was full of so many facts. He remembered something about Aaron Burr, tried to put him in the right place on the right date. He was nervous, but not like a nervous he’d ever felt on a baseball field.

“Totally different,” he said with a smile. “Pitching is very different. I know I can do that.”

He left Tigers camp on Thursday. He put his family in a hotel near a federal building in Oakland Park, outside Fort Lauderdale. Anibal’s father and mother were there as well. On Friday morning they got dressed up and arrived early.

He returned Saturday morning to the Tigers’ clubhouse. A coach, the first to see him, walked over and stuck out his hand.





“Congratulations,” he said.

“Oh, thank you,” Sanchez replied, smiling broadly. “Thank you.”

Others followed. “Thank you,” he said, again and again. “Good for him,” his manager, Brad Ausmus, said. A baseball clubhouse looks a lot like a street in New York, a restaurant in Los Angeles, a park in Chicago, a bowling alley not far from here. Men are judged by who they are as ballplayers, as teammates. As fathers and husbands. As men. Some are U.S. citizens. Some are not. It’s unimportant to the group, except when it becomes important for the individual.

“Yeah, it’s something that I’ve been waiting for,” Sanchez said. “I waited for five years, I have to be a resident. And, you know, my wife, she’s American, she’s from Puerto Rico. My daughter was born here. So it’s something that I want. I live here in this country. I wanted to be a citizen. I’m going to spend the rest of my life here with my family.”

When he’d stood at the podium and summoned the words – “I pledge allegiance …” – he said his mind had drifted back to his teens. He’d arrived without a grasp of the language. He’d avoided restaurants because reading the menu would be too challenging and was afraid to make a mistake. He was an outsider. These things you’ve heard of. They are the trials of many like Sanchez, who chase something better, as Sanchez had. There comes, perhaps, in time, a wish to become part of the process, a part of what the nation is and what it is becoming, a part of a place that is glad to have them.

“The American dream,” he said.

Still.

He said Annabella was probably too young to understand what Friday was about, beyond a pretty white dress and a gentle reminder to sit quietly, to watch daddy, to stand when everyone else did. They’ll tell her one day. About that room with all the red, white and blue in it, the flags, and what it was her father was saying, what he was thinking about, and why all those people were crying. They were happy. They had done it. They had made it. He had too.

“This is the place that I live,” he said, “and where I want to be a citizen.”

Hours later, he listened from the clubhouse as a small a cappella group sang the national anthem, a song he’d heard hundreds of times, even thousands of times. It sounded no different to him, he said. It felt no different. See, he’d always thought it was pretty special.