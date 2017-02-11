Andrew Benintendi is the consensus top prospect in baseball

The votes are in and the consensus agrees that Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

Benintendi, 22, sits atop the prospect lists released by Baseball Prospectus, MLB.com and most recently Baseball America, which unveiled its Top 100 on Friday.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Benintendi is still considered a prospect despite appearing in 34 regular season games for Boston last season. The standard cutoff is typically 130 plate appearances, so Benintendi just barely qualified after logging 118. The late August knee injury that sidelined him for three weeks was all that kept him from graduating.

With his prospect status intact, Benintendi is a pretty clear choice for the top spot. After being named the Collegiate Player of the Year by Baseball America and being selected No. 7 overall by Boston in the 2015 draft, he has kept the hype train moving by doing nothing but hitting.

Over 151 games in the minors, he posted a .312/.392/.540 batting line with 20 homers, 38 doubles and 107 RBIs. In his limited major league time, he hit .295/.359/.476 with two homers and 11 doubles.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg. Benintendi’s power is undeniable, and it’s scary to think how much his production will improve once he settles into a regular role and gets comfortable against big league pitching. Chances are we’ll be replacing prospect with All-Star sooner than later.

View photos Yoan Moncada is right behind his former Red Sox teammate in the prospect rankings. (Getty Images) More

The MLB.com top five prospects were rounded out by White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada, Yankees shortstop Gleybor Torres, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Mets shortstop Amed Rosario.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Baseball America agreed with Moncada at No. 2. That means the Red Sox would have entered the season with baseball’s top two prospects had they not traded Moncada to the White Sox in the Chris Sale deal. Swanson followed at No. 3, Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes checked in at No. 4 and Torres comes in at No. 5.

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Knicks’ major problem? Team owner James Dolan

• Jose Fernandez’s estate sued by families of boating victims

• Six Patriots have now said they won’t visit the White House

• NCAA tourney committee reveals first in-season top 16

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813