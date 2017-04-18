Andres Iniesta discusses uncertain future at Barcelona and potential return of Dani Alves

Andres Iniesta has suggested he won't make a decision on his future at Barcelona until the end of the current season. The club captain added that he wouldn't bring Dani Alves back from Juventus, despite feeling the Brazilian right-back was one of the best signings in the club's history.

Iniesta, 32, has previously stated his desire to follow the likes of Carles Puyol by hanging his boots at the Nou Camp. He has been with the Catalans since the age of 12 after being recruited from Albacete in 1996.

However, his future at the club has come into question recently with his playing time limited during the current campaign due to a number of fitness issues.

Iniesta is yet to sign a new deal at Barcelona – even though his current contract will expire in the summer of 2018.

The Barcelona captain has refused to clarify the situation, declining to commit his long-term future to the club ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Juventus.

"You have caught me out with that question. Tomorrow we've got a lot to play for, individually and collectively, and nothing has changed from what I said in recent weeks. At the end of the season we will look at several things and from there we will see. My feelings and desires have not changed from what I said in recent years but now is not the moment to talk about it because we have a lot to play for this week (in the games against Juventus and Real Madrid)," Iniesta said.

"I always see options to play more minutes. I train and take care of myself in order to do so. We have already spoken about that. I don't think in having more or less playing time but in trying to perform in the best way when I play."

Barcelona are understood to be already scouting for a creative midfielder like Iniesta, along with a right-back, ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Xavi Hernandez recently suggested the club should consider re-signing Alves to cover the right-back slot, adding that Marco Verratti could be a good addition for the middle of the park.

"Obviously I would bring back Dani Alves," Xavi said in an interview with Goal. "He decided to leave, but for me he is the best right-back in the world at the moment. Barca miss him a lot."

But asked in a press conference whether he would re-recruit Alves from Juventus ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, Iniesta said: "He has been one of the best foreign signings the club have ever made, because of his performances and because everything [he brought to Barcelona].

"But a different path was taken in the summer and he's doing really well in Italy. I am 200% behind my current teammates. It's not that I can't see [Alves] back next season but I wouldn't swap any of my teammates for him."

Iniesta, meanwhile, hopes Barcelona can knock out Alves' current side on Wednesday night even though the club need to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

"We have to score goals, and the earlier the better. We need to be offensive-minded and create chances. There is only one way to read it. We have to score goals; we need them," Iniesta said.

"We have the potential and the players to turn it around. We have to play a perfect game. We have to create the maximum number of chances and score goals."

