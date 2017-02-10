Andre Burakovsky out until mid-to-late March with hand injury

The Washington Capitals will be without young, scoring forward Andre Burakovsky until mid-to-late March with a hand injury, coach Barry Trotz said Friday.

Burakovsky was hurt in the first period of his team’s 6-3 Thursday win over the Detroit Red Wings when he blocked a Brendan Smith slap shot. After the game, Trotz said Burakovsky was “going to miss some time” but didn’t have a more definitive update. On Friday Trotz said Burakovsky won’t need surgery.

Burakovsky returned briefly, then left. Russian Machine Never Breaks posted a screen shot of Burakovsky’s hand, which looked purplish.

According to the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan, forward Zach Sanford was put at Burakovsky’s right wing spot on his line with Lars Eller at center and Brett Connolly on left wing.

Burakovsky, a 2013 first-round draft pick and third-year NHL pro, has helped give the Capitals some versatile scoring depth this season. He has 11 goals and 18 assists in 52 games played and averaged 13:24 of ice-time per-contest. Burakovsky holds a 56.02 5-on-5 adjusted CF% and a plus 4.44 adjusted 5-on-5 CF% Rel, meaning the Caps have excelled from a puck possession perspective with him on the ice.

Washington currently has an NHL best 82 points – eight more than the Pittsburgh Penguins for first place in the Metropolitan Division. While losing Burakovsky stings, he should return in time to round himself back into form before the start of the playoffs.

