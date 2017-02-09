Anderson Silva hasn't won a fight since 2012, so why is the 'Spider' not ready to retire?

Anderson Silva isn’t the world’s greatest fighter any more, but he’s far more than simply an elder statesman. He’s a few weeks from his 42nd birthday, but most have little doubt that Silva would defeat the majority of middleweights in the world, and quite a few of the light heavyweights, as well.

He’ll meet Derek Brunson, the winner of five of his last six bouts, on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a three-round middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event of UFC 208.

It’s hard to know what to make of Silva, though, and not because he hasn’t won a fight in more than four years.

Since defeating Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153 on Oct. 13, 2012, Silva is 0-4 with one no contest. Those numbers would suggest a guy who should be walking away from the sport and working on his Hall of Fame induction speech, but as they say, there are lies, damned lies and statistics.

This might be the most misleading 0-4 mark in history. In his last outing, he lost to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, a bout he took on two days’ notice. He lost a close decision in February in a Fight of the Night battle to Michael Bisping, a bout he easily could have won.

And he lost back-to-back middleweight title bouts to Chris Weidman in 2013, gruesomely breaking his leg in the second of those. In between, he won a fight against Nick Diaz, but that result was changed to a no contest when both failed drug tests.

In essence that’s a Murderers’ Row of opposition and not too many fighters, let alone those at or pushing 40, would do much with them.

That said, Silva is occupying a very strange place in the MMA universe these days. He’s continuing to call for a fight with Conor McGregor, who until not too long ago was a 145-pound fighter and now holds the lightweight championship.

He’s talking about a fight with Georges St-Pierre, the ex-UFC welterweight champion who has talked about coming out of retirement but hasn’t officially done so.

And while St-Pierre may fight as a middleweight if he chooses to come back, it’s odd that Silva seems to want to, for the lack of a better term, pick on the smaller guys.

He says he’s invigorated and plans to fight for a long time, despite his age, and that’s great. He’s still effective, and he remains a draw, but it would make a lot more sense if the fights he sought were against guys his size or larger.

This whole thing of arguably the greatest fighter ever chasing an opponent he outweighs by 25 pounds is puzzling, at best.

Still, the fact that Silva has the skills and the desire to fight at his age is remarkable. If he’s true to his word, he might be older than Randy Couture was when as a 47-year-old he fought ex-world champion Lyoto Machida.

“I’m so happy because in my heart I have [a lot of] energy,” Silva said on a conference call. “I have a lot of energy for [my] fights. So, in my mind, in my heart, [I want to keep fighting]. And I talked to my family [and] my family gave me its support to finish my contract in the UFC.

“I think I have energy to fight for [several] more years. I think maybe six, seven years. I don’t know. But I have energy. This is more important. I have energy. I have passion and I love my job.”

Silva contemplated retirement in a remarkable news conference following his fight with Diaz at UFC 183 on Jan. 31, 2015. It was an open, honest and emotional Silva who met with the media post-fight that night, saying he wanted to continue to compete but that his family wanted him to retire to be with him.

He showed a side of himself that he’d never previously unveiled to English-speaking reporters. It was a memorable and remarkable few minutes as he sat at the dais and poured his heart out about his career and life and about what his family means to him.

