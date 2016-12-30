And FC Yahoo's first-ever Soccer Person of the Year is ...

There was no one obvious person who sprang to mind when we had the idea of naming an inaugural FC Yahoo Soccer Person of the Year.

(The alternative title “Most Great Person of Excellence in Soccering” was rejected. And we didn’t want it to sound lame, like FIFA’s new “The Best” awards. So we went with simplicity.)

We kicked some names around.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a strong claim, for winning the Champions League and Euro 2016. Lionel Messi had spent another year being Lionel Messi. And Christian Pulisic earned some chatter for being the future.

We also considered Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, for a second improbable run to the Champions League final with the Mattressmakers in two years – although he lost both; U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati, for swinging the FIFA presidential vote to Gianni Infantino and making the U.S. both a power-broker within the global governing body and a favorite to host the 2026 World Cup – also, for finally firing Jurgen Klinsmann, although that was perhaps overdue. We thought of Infantino, for ridding FIFA of the stench of Sepp Blatter – but there isn’t yet any evidence that the Swiss is any better than Blatter was.

Also: Sylvia Neid, for leading Germany to the 2016 Olympic gold medal in the women’s soccer tournament; Rogerio for doing the same with Brazil on the men’s side; Juan Antonio Pizzi, for winning the Copa America Centenario in his first few months in charge of Chile; Lars Lagerback and Heimir and Hallgrimsson for their sorcery with Iceland at Euro 2016.

But in the end, we arrived fairly unanimously at the man who had quietly taken the year by storm, and had been rather unlikely to do so.

Zinedine Zidane is the 2016 FC Yahoo Soccer Person of the Year.

Since retiring after the 2006 World Cup with the Headbutt Heard ‘Round the World, Zidane had spent the better part of the decade hanging around Real Madrid, his final club. He worked as an adviser and in various other roles, including B-team manager. Then, on Jan. 4, he was elevated to one of the top managerial jobs in the world without any experience in charge of a senior team.

Just like that, Zizou was managing Real Madrid. Rafa Benitez had been fired for failing to win for a fourth time in eight league games – three of which were losses. All-powerful club president Florentino Perez had wanted a puppet of sorts on the bench, who would take direction on lineups and such. The didactic Benitez never sat well with the squad though, which still pined for the already-fired but popular Carlo Ancelotti.

Zidane’s appointment felt like a stopgap solution. Meat to throw to the lions, to finish out the season, to make the lineups until the next guy was installed. Some of his fans lamented the hopelessness of his outlook. They felt he deserved better.

Indeed, even to the most seasoned of managers, the Real Madrid job is a little bit like becoming prime minister of a parliament whose support he has already lost, and whose electorate has turned against him. That’s the hole Real managers have to dig out of it. Ancelotti did it with his trademark suave, delivering the club’s long-coveted 10th Champions League crown. And then even he, with his two decades of experience and three Champions League trophies, was offed.

Zidane, it seemed, didn’t stand a chance.

And then he proved a savvy, measured and, above all, successful manager. In his first four La Liga games, he recorded 5-0, 5-1 and 6-0 wins. Barcelona won the league by just one point, and under Zidane, Real got to a towering 90 points – good for second place.

In the Champions League, Zizou’s side overcame a 2-0 first leg loss to Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals and eked out Manchester City 1-0 on aggregate in the semifinals. In the final, Real beat Atletico on penalties after a 1-1 tie.

