Analyzing Green Bay Packers Player Visits: Offensive Lineman

When scrolling through WalterFootball.com’s list of player visits one thing becomes apparent. The Green Bay Packers have had far fewer player visits than most other teams. This may come as a concern to many Packer fans as one of Ted Thompson’s chief ways of stocking the team with talent is through the draft. The lack of player visits helps me, however, as this column marks the beginning of a new cover32 Packers segment: Green Bay Packer Player Visits Analysis. Each column will look at a specific group of players that have visited the team based on position to determine when they may be drafted and the impact they may have on the team.

After losing a long time starting guard T.J. Lang to free Agency, the Packers have a hole to fill on the offensive line. These are the players that the Packers have visited with to fill Lang’s void.

Today: Offensive Lineman

Julie’n Davenport, offensive tackle (4th Round – 5th Round)

Julie’n Davenport has the highest draft projection out of the players that have visited the Packers. Davenport drew attention after starting all 44 games in his career at left tackle with Bucknell. He also earned all-conference honors each year; second team in 2013, first team from 2014-2016, and was named to first-team All-American teams from multiple outlets in 2016. Davenport has also displayed leadership skills as he served as a two-time team captain.

Unfortunately for Davenport, the competition level he faced at Bucknell may leave him ill-prepared for NFL-caliber rushers. However, Davenport’s physical ability will have teams willing to draft him as a project in the middle rounds of the draft.

Kofi Amichia, guard (7th Round – Free Agency)

Former USF guard Kofi Amichia garnered the Packer’s notice after USF’s Pro Day. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Amichia weighed in at 304, benched for 32 reps, recorded a 9’6″ broad jump, 33.5 vertical and a 4.96 40 yard dash.

Amichia earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference after starting 26 consecutive games at tackle during his college career.

Amichia is listed as the 30th best guard by CBS Sports but is not projected to be drafted. After his Pro Day performance, however, it would not be surprising if he was drafted in the seventh round this year.

Jonathan McLaughlin, offensive tackle (7th Round – Free Agent)

Jonathan McLaughlin may be a bit of a long shot to be drafted to play NFL football but he certainly played plenty in college at Virginia Tech. McLaughlin finished his career as a third-team All-ACC left tackle, starting all 14 games at the position and he started every game in 2013 and 2015. In 2014, he suffered a knee injury nine games into the season, missing the remainder of the regular season.

At 6’5″ 313lbs McLaughlin has good athleticism but according to NFL.com’s draft profiles, he may lack the strength and technique to be an effective professional lineman. If the Virginia Tech Hokies senior is drafted he will likely fit best in a zone-blocking scheme, possibly inside at guard.

Jonah Pirsig, offensive tackle (7th Round – Free Agent)

Coming out of Minnesota, Jonah Pirsig has plenty of college football experience. Made a starter halfway through his redshirt sophomore season, Pirsig earned All-Big Ten honors from league coaches each of the next two years, even after missing three games of his senior year.

Scouts believe Pirsig lacks the athleticism needed to play at the next level, but his experience in a more pro-style offense may see him sneak into the late rounds.

