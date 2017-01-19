An early look at summer salary-cap situations: The West

Steph Curry is in line for a big raise this offseason. (AP)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks ahead to the summer of 2017 and the early cap projections for teams in the West.

Welcome back, luxury tax and full mid-level exception.

The rise in the salary cap last summer all but eliminated both cap mechanisms, with only two teams – the Clippers and Cavaliers – falling into tax territory. By comparison, seven teams were in the luxury tax the previous season.

The mid-level exception, a tool teams use to sign players in free agency when they are over the cap, wasn’t needed in many cases and the room mid-level exception was used instead.

After last summer’s big spending and with a new collective bargaining agreement in place, the luxury tax will become relevant once again.

West teams such as the Clippers, Golden State, Portland and even Oklahoma City could join East clubs Cleveland, Washington and Milwaukee as potential tax teams next season.

While the teams hovering over the tax will face roster restrictions, the summer of 2017 could be best represented by rebuilding teams selling the future to sign free agents.

Here’s an early look at each Western Conference team’s cap situation for this summer.

SITTING ON CAP SPACE

Denver

The Nuggets will add two first-round picks (their own and Memphis’) to a roster that returns 14 players.

The Nuggets, currently $20 million below the salary cap, could create an additional $20 million in room if Danilo Gallinari opts out of his contract and the non-guaranteed contract of Mike Miller is waived.

L.A. Lakers

Los Angeles has four players on rookie contracts – D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. – which will allow the Lakers to enter free agency with cap space and flexibility.

The Lakers’ $20 million in projected cap space could grow to $31 million if Nick Young opts out of his contract and reserve Tarik Black is waived before July 4.

Minnesota

A franchise built around foundation pieces Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine will have a projected $22.3 million in cap space this summer.

The room takes into account the removal of Nikola Pekovic’s $11.6 million salary, which can occur beginning Jan. 31 if his injury is deemed career-ending.

An additional $11.7 million in room could be created because of the $7.6 million free-agent hold of Shabazz Muhammad and the $4.1 million non-guaranteed contract of Jordan Hill.

Phoenix

The Suns’ roster and cap situations are fluid.

Buried in the bottom of the West and headed to the lottery for the seventh consecutive season, the Suns currently have $13.6 million in cap room for next season.

With Alex Len’s $12 million cap hold and the uncertain future of Brandon Knight, Phoenix could see that room grow as July approaches.

CAP SPACE OR RETAINING OWN FREE AGENT

Dallas’ salary-cap situation is tied to Dirk Nowitzki. (AP) More

Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki, 38 and in his 19th season in the league, has a $25 million team option that will dictate the Mavericks’ cap space and flexibility.

With $27 million cap holds for Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut likely coming off the books, Dallas will only have $4 million in room until a decision is made on Nowitzki.

New Orleans

The Pelicans will need to make a decision on point guard Jrue Holiday, who is in the last year of his contract.

New Orleans could have $20 million in cap space but that would come at the expense of Holiday.

Sacramento

Projections in Sacramento are fluid based on Rudy Gay’s injury Wednesday night.

Gay was set to opt out of a $14.2 million contract for next season before preliminary reports indicated a torn left Achilles’ tendon.

If Gay doesn’t opt out, Sacramento could still have roughly $25 million in cap space.

However, that room would come at the cost of waiving Arron Afflalo ($1.5 million guaranteed) and releasing the cap holds of free agents Ben McLemore, Darren Collison and Omri Casspi.

