An early look at summer salary-cap situations: The East

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks ahead to the summer of 2017 and the early cap projections for teams in the East.
After witnessing the first two weeks of free agency last summer, when teams spent $3 billion in contracts – including the defection of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors – the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver were at a crossroads with collective-bargaining talks on the horizon.
Six months later, the league has a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that should correct the mechanisms of the cap that failed in July, but the effects of last summer’s free spending still loom large.
Here’s an early look at each Eastern Conference team’s cap situation for this summer.
SITTING ON CAP SPACE
Brooklyn
The Nets’ cap space will fall to $32.5 million once the free-agent holds of Luis Scola and Randy Foye are released.
While the focus will be on improving a roster that sits at the bottom of the East, one decision the Nets will weigh internally is the value of restricted free agent Bojan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic will count $6.8 million against the cap but that number could double in free agency.
The former second-round pick turns 28 in April.
Miami
Removing Chris Bosh’s $25.2 million salary for next season will allow the Heat to expedite the rebuilding process.
With the Bosh salary removed and the free-agent cap holds of Derrick Williams, James Johnson, Udonis Haslem renounced and the non-guaranteed contract of Wayne Ellington waived, the Heat could have roughly $34 million in room.
Miami could also create an additional $10 million in room if Josh McRoberts, Dion Waiters and Willie Reed opt out of their contracts.
CAP SPACE OR RETAINING OWN FREE AGENT
Atlanta
Paul Millsap has a $21 million player option and is expected to opt out and become a free agent.
The Hawks would have $62.4 million in guaranteed contracts if Millsap opts out, but a $32.4 million Millsap hold that would count against the salary cap.
Until there is a resolution to Millsap’s free agency, Atlanta will not have cap space.
Boston
Outside of making a trade to clear cap space, the Celtics will be faced with three options in July.
Boston, with a likely top-three pick, can create cap space, retain their own free agents (Amir Johnson, Jonas Jerebko, Kelly Olynyk) or renegotiate the contracts of Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas.
The Celtics’ cap space could reach close to $30 million, but that would come at the expense of the non-guaranteed contracts of Tyler Zeller, Demetrius Jackson and Jordan Mickey, plus renouncing the cap holds of their own free agents.
Chicago
If the Bulls decide to eat the guaranteed $3 million on Rajon Rondo’s contract next season, Chicago still will not have cap space until a decision is made on their own free agents, including Dwyane Wade’s player option.
If Chicago decides to waive Rondo, the Bulls would still be $3.6 million over the cap based on the $30 million in cap holds of veteran Taj Gibson and restricted free agents Michael Carter-Williams, Nikola Mirotic and Cristiano Felicio.
Indiana
The benefit of the $13.2 million Jeff Teague cap hold is that it allows the Pacers the flexibility to retain Teague and also use potential cap room.
However, for Indiana to use the room, a decision will need to be made on Rodney Stuckey and C.J. Miles. Though both have player options, the Pacers can release either before they opt out with no financial consequences.
The maximum room for Indiana could be $20 million, including the Teague hold, but at the cost of Miles, Stuckey, Kevin Seraphin and Lavoy Allen.
New York
The choice in New York is simple.
Either bring back free-agent-to-be Derrick Rose, or cut bait and go into free agency with cap space.
Releasing the Rose cap hold and not bringing back Brandon Jennings would give the Knicks roughly $20 million in cap space.
However, until the $29 million Rose cap hold is released, the Knicks will have no flexibility.
New York could create additional room, but that would require Carmelo Anthony waiving his no-trade clause and a team taking on his $60 million-plus salary (including an $8 million trade bonus) over the next two seasons.
Philadelphia
The 76ers have a balance of guaranteed contracts ($34.8 million), non-guaranteed ($13.9 million), first-round picks (their own and the Lakers’ selection), plus free agents Ersan Ilyasova, Sergio Rodriguez and restricted free agent Nerlens Noel.
Philadelphia will have $8.9 million in room, but that takes into account $31 million in cap holds of the three free agents, plus the $9 million on Gerald Henderson’s contract, of which only $1 million is guaranteed.
Orlando
The advantage of acquiring the expiring contract of Serge Ibaka in June is that it gave the Magic a year to sell Ibaka on the organization.
Now set to be a free agent, the Magic’s goal is to make Ibaka a long-term part of the plan.
The maximum cap space for Orlando would be $10 million when factoring in the $18 million Ibaka hold, $67 million in guaranteed contracts and its own draft pick.
SITTING ON THE SIDELINES
Charlotte
Expect a quiet summer for the Hornets in free agency.
After a busy 2016, Charlotte has $95 million in guaranteed contracts and will start the summer over the cap.
The maximum cap space the Hornets could create is $10 million, and that would come with Spencer Hawes opting out of his contract and Charlotte declining the options of Christian Wood and Ramon Sessions.
Detroit
The quandary in Detroit this summer will not be the process of creating cap space but how to avoid the luxury tax.
The Pistons, a summer removed from signing Andre Drummond to a $127 million contract, will now turn their attention to restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Caldwell-Pope, one of the top shooting guards in free agency, could command top dollar.
Detroit currently has $96 million in guaranteed contracts.
Toronto
Limited from a cap perspective, the Raptors will be focused on the free agency of Kyle Lowry and Patrick Patterson.
Losing both players would only give the Raptors $10 million in cap space, with the team taking a big step back.
The Raptors once again will have two first-round picks in June.
STARING AT THE LUXURY TAX
Cleveland
The defending champions once again will be a luxury-tax team in the off-season.
This time the tax penalties will double based on the Cavaliers becoming a repeater tax team in 2017-18.
The Cavaliers, with $125 million in guaranteed contracts (eight players), have their tax mid-level exception ($4.2 million), Bird rights to Kyle Korver and minimum slots to fill out their bench.
Cleveland does not have a first- or second-round pick.
Milwaukee
The Bucks will be monitoring the decision of Greg Monroe. The now backup has a player option for next season.
With Monroe’s $17.8 million salary on the ledger, Milwaukee will have $111 million in guaranteed contracts before it enters into negotiation talks with restricted free agent Tony Snell.
Monroe opting out would put Milwaukee right at the cap and give the Bucks the flexibility to stay out of the luxury tax.
The Bucks also could see their cap increase by $250,000 if John Henson plays 60 games. He has appeared in 35 this season.
Washington
The Wizards’ $30 million free-agent acquisitions of Ian Mahinmi, Jason Smith and Andrew Nicholson have them taking a back seat in free agency.
Outside of a trade, the focus this summer will be retaining restricted free agent Otto Porter.
With $95 million in committed salaries and Porter’s price tag likely to soar north of $20 million, Washington’s salaries could reach close to $120 million.
