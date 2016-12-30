An Auburn player snuck into Georgia's huddle, and nobody noticed (Video)

When Auburn found itself in a big hole Thursday night, down 11 against Georgia with 1:39 to play, Tigers guard T.J. Dunans had a brilliant solution.

With a Bulldogs player on the line shooting free throws, coach Mark Fox called his other four players over to the bench. Dunans figured a little insider knowledge couldn’t hurt, so he casually followed. And if it wasn’t for an assistant coach, it doesn’t look like anybody would have noticed:





Dunans wasn’t even stealthy about it! He just sauntered up to the huddle, and all four Georgia players almost appear to acknowledge his presence as if he were one of their teammates:

Derek Ogbeide must have figured Dunans looked enough like a friend rather than a foe, so he accepted him with open arms — literally:

It wasn’t until an assistant coach made the refs, as well as his own players and coach, aware of Dunans that his ploy was foiled. Too bad.

Georgia went on to win the game 96-84.