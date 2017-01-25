An 8th title for Jimmie Johnson will come in a 5th playoff format

A record-breaking eighth championship for Jimmie Johnson will come in yet another different points and playoff format. If it happens, of course.

We’ve already established why we think Johnson has the right to be called the greatest driver in NASCAR history. If he surpasses Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with another title, his diversity of accomplishments only supports the case that Johnson is the most successful driver in NASCAR history.

If Johnson gets to eight, he will have won those eight championships in five different playoff formats.

• 2006: 10-race cumulative Chase. 10 drivers in the Chase, all from the top 10 in points at the end of the first 26 races.

• 2007-2010: 10-race cumulative Chase. 12 drivers in the Chase, all from the top 12 in points at the end of the first 26 races.

• 2013: 10-race cumulative Chase. 12 drivers in the Chase including the top 10 in points and two wild card drivers. It was Johnson’s first title in the points format that rewarded drivers one point per position.

• 2016: 10-race Chase spread out over four rounds including a winner-take-all finale at Homestead. 16 drivers in the Chase including all race winners in the first 26 races and the highest-finishing winless drivers in points standings. 2013 points system in use.

• 2017: Same elimination-style playoff format as 2016, but with added bonus point carryover in the Chase along with a revised points system for races.

While the strategy for racing in 2017 will undoubtedly different than it was without segments in 2016, Johnson said the revised format didn’t immediately spark any changes in the way he’d approach races.

“Another couple of takeaways for me is that it’s all about winning and finishing the best that you can. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Duels, or what it is, there’s incentive to go out there an perform,” Johnson said Tuesday. “As a competitor, it’s tough to say that’s going to change much of what I do. But, I know there will be opportunities where that point matters for someone”

Johnson did caution that the first segment of races may not be his best. Which, as we know, is relative. The first two segments of races in 2017 will be roughly the first half of the race.

“Qualifying has been tough for us,” Johnson said. “We might leave points on the table in that first segment because our qualifying isn’t where we want it to be. It’s just not one of my natural strengths.”

Johnson’s average qualifying spot of 14th was 11th-best in the Cup Series in 2016. We told you it was relative. When you’re the greatest driver in NASCAR history, your weaknesses are many others’ strengths.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of From The Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

