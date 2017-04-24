Americans Abroad: U.S. national teamers battle for Premier League promotion

There are just three Americans currently playing in the Premier League — Geoff Cameron, Brad Guzan and Lynden Gooch. And of those three, Guzan is joining Atlanta United in the summer while Gooch has been hurt and is playing for a club, Sunderland, that is likely headed down to the Championship next year.

But despite the current situation, Cameron will not be the only American in England’s top division next year, as one player's team booked its ticket to the top flight this week and several others are still in contention for promotion.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United clinched promotion thanks to a 4-1 win over Preston on Monday. Yedlin had cemented himself as an every-week starter for Rafa Benitez’s side before his injury, and now that he is back, the right back could use a strong finish to the campaign to make it clear he’s capable of playing at the higher level next season.

Kreis returns to New York a better coach

Midfielder Danny Williams hasn’t been able to find his way into non-friendlies for the United States as of late, but he remains frequently mentioned as a potential option in the midfield. A promotion to the Premier League will certainly bolster those chances, and Williams and Reading will have to fight through the playoffs to secure a place in the top flight next year.

Williams has been a consistent starter for Reading this season with 39 appearances and 36 starts out of the club’s 44 games in 2016-17. Should Reading make its way back to the EPL, Williams is likely to have a place in the side.

View photos Tim Ream Fulham Championship 030717 More

Center back Tim Ream and Fulham are into the promotion playoff spots on the strength of four straight wins. Like Williams, Ream has been consistently in the lineup for Fulham, starting 26 games this season, so he would likely be in the mix to keep his spot if Fulham goes up.

The Cottagers have the third-best goal differential in the Championship and are peaking at the right time. However, a spot in the playoffs is not guaranteed — Leeds United is just three points back with two games left.

Sitting in fourth is Huddersfield Town, managed by former U.S. international David Wagner. While they had been third and pushing for an automatic promotion place for much of the year, a recent dip in form leaves them unlikely to secure that spot. However, they are likely to be in the promotion playoff.

While Yedlin will be in the Premier League next year, only one team can emerge from the promotion playoff. That means at most, only one of Williams, Ream or Wagner will have a chance to ply their trade in England’s top league next year. And should either Sheffield Wednesday or Leeds get that spot, Yedlin will be the only American moving up for 2017-18.

BUNDESLIGA RELEGATION BATTLE

View photos Bobby Wood Hamburg Bundesliga 042217 More

Read More