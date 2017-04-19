On American Soccer: How Arena can fit all his top attacking options into one USMNT lineup

From the moment Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey finished combining with Christian Pulisic to demolish Honduras in last month's World Cup qualifying romp over Honduras, a question loomed over Bruce Arena's squad. Who would be the odd man out once Bobby Wood returned from injury?

We are still six weeks away from Arena having to make that choice, and as we have learned through the years, the injury bug has a way of making such decisions for coaches. But what if all of Arena's best attacking options are available? Who will he put on the bench?

The better question: Why not start all three?

As much as some Altidore critics might suggest he's the expendable one of the three, the reality is his hold-up play and significantly improved passing make him too valuable a presence up top to leave out when healthy. Wood's speed, tireless work rate and excellent finishing make him a player worth keeping on the field, even in a wing role. Dempsey is far too dangerous, creative and experienced to leave out.

That leaves Arena with the task of figuring out a system that can best maximize those three along with Pulisic, who has established himself as a must-start.

The good thing for Arena is that, with the exception of Altidore, all of his top attacking options are versatile enough to play multiple positions, which gives him several approaches to take if everyone is healthy for the June qualifiers. Here are the lineup variations Arena could deploy:

4-4-2

Dempsey has shown this season with the Seattle Sounders that he's capable of playing underneath the striker in a playmaking role, so why not deploy him underneath an Altidore-Wood tandem, with Pulisic working on one of the wings in a diamond midfield? The U.S. has used the diamond midfield before, so it isn't completely foreign.

The big issue with deploying Dempsey as the playmaker is it means not having Pulisic in the role, and based on what we saw against Honduras, the 18-year-old is ready for that position. That will be Arena's dilemma.

Does he ensure getting his four best attackers in the lineup, or does he sit one of them in order to deploy Pulisic as the playmaker? It really does come down to one or the other because Dempsey can no longer handle the workload of a winger and Wood is best as a forward, and his effectiveness on the flank in a 4-4-2 is limited.

We could very well see this setup against Trinidad and Tobago in June, though Arena might prefer a system he can use in both qualifiers, and it's tough to imagine a 4-4-2 diamond against Mexico.

4-3-3

