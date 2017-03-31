Amaro Sr., gold glove shortstop for Phillies, dies at 81

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Ruben Amaro Sr., a gold glove shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1960s, has died. He was 81.

The Phillies said Amaro died Friday in Miami.

Amaro spent 58 years in the game, most of them with the Phillies. He won a gold glove for the Phillies in the season of their infamous collapse in 1964. He later became Philadelphia's first base coach and was on the staff when the Phillies won their first World Series in 1980. He also played with the St. Louis Cardinals (1958), New York Yankees (1966-68) and California Angels (1969).

He returned to the Phillies organization in 1999 and spent eight years as a minor league coordinator, scouting and player development advisor, and Gulf Coast League manager. His final position in the game was as a scout for the Houston Astros from 2010 to 2016.

His son, Ruben Amaro Jr., was an assistant general manager and GM for the Phillies from 1999 to 2015. He's now the first base coach for the Boston Red Sox.