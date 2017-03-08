Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and fined $65,000

AJ Allmendinger drives laps during a practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR has fined three teams for penalties tied to last weekend's races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and hardest hit was AJ Allmendinger for loose lug nuts on his car.

NASCAR docked Allmendinger 35 points, and crew chief Randall Burnett was suspended three races. Burnett was also fined $65,000 after NASCAR found three loose lug nuts on Allmendinger's car.

The penalty dropped Allmendinger from 11th into a tie for 34th in the standings. JTG Daugherty Racing competition director Ernie Cope will replace Burnett during the suspension.

Also penalized was Joe Gibbs Racing because Kyle Busch's winning car was too low after the Xfinity Series race. Crew chief Scott Graves was fined $10,000 and suspended one race. JGR was docked 10 Xfinity Series owner points.

In the truck series, Chase Elliott's entry failed post-race inspection and crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz was fined $5,000 and suspended for one race.

