Alli scores 2 as Tottenham tops Southampton

Southampton lost 4-1 to Tottenham at St Mary's on Wednesday after a Virgil Van Dijk header was cancelled out by goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

The home side took the lead after only two minutes when Van Dijk headed home a free-kick from James Ward-Prowse. However, Spurs were level on 19 minutes when Alli sent a deflected cross from Moussa Sissoko into the back of the net with a header via the crossbar. The Spurs took the lead on 52 minutes when Kane lost his man inside the box and headed home a Christian Eriksen corner.

Southampton were down to 10 men moments later as Nathan Redmond was adjudged to be the last man when he brought down Alli inside the box. Kane took the resulting spot-kick but blazed it well over the bar to keep the score 2-1.

Eriksen nearly made it 3-1 on 70 minutes but his shot came back off the bar from just inside the box.

It was 3-1 on 85 minutes as substitute Son latched onto a through ball and buried it by Fraser Forster. Alli then grabbed his second goal of the game with a curling shot from 10 yards.

The result leaves Claude Puel's side in eighth while Spurs move within one point of Arsenal in fourth.