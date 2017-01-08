Allen's 30, Grant's 23 spark No. 23 DePaul women 96-65

DePaul guard Kelly Campbell (20) grabs the ball in front of teammate Chantel Stonewall (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in South Orange, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- Tanita Allen scored a career-high 30 points, Jacqui Grant had her fourth-straight double-double, and both had a career-best five 3-pointers and No. 23 DePaul won its seventh-straight game 96-65 over Seton Hall on Sunday.

The Blue Demons (13-4, 5-0), off to their best start in league play in six years, took control early, making 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead 33-18 and 5 of 9 in the second to make it 60-35 at halftime.

Allen was 11 of 14 from the field, 5 of 7 on 3s while Grant had 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting with 10 rebounds. Brooke Schulte, who had 30 points the previous game, added 10.

DePaul was 4 of 16 behind the arc in the second half.

Seton Hall (8-7, 1-3) lost its third straight, committing 23 turnovers that cost 36 points. JaQuan Jackson had 14 points and LaTecia Smith 13. The Pirates were 8 of 12 in the first quarter, 17 of 49 after.