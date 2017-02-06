All 31 records broken or matched in Super Bowl LI

Lost in the shuffle of the greatest Super Bowl ever played, capped by the biggest comeback in the game’s history, was the startling number of records broken throughout the course of the contest.

Some of them you already know — like the aforementioned 25-point comeback and Tom Brady’s unprecedented seventh appearance — but the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons combined to set or match 31 records in the Super Bowl, including a whopping eight broken by Brady alone.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP set single-game Super Bowl records for completions (43), passes (62), passing yards (466) and career marks for appearances (7), completions (207), passes (309), passing yards (2,071) and touchdown passes (15). Brady also tying the record for Super Bowl victories, equaling former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Haley’s total of five rings.

Bill Belichick set head coaching records for Super Bowl appearances (7) and victories (5).

Patriots running back James White, who Brady said was deserving of the MVP trophy, set Super Bowl records for receptions (14) and individual points scored (20), while matching the standards for most touchdowns (3) and most successful two-point conversions (1, along with teammate Danny Amendola).

Tom Brady celebrates his record-tying fifth Super Bowl victory. (Getty Images) More

As a team, the Pats broke Super Bowl records for biggest comeback (25) and most appearances (9), first downs (37), first downs passing (26), passing yards (422), offensive plays (93), passes (63), completions (43), and — because this was the first overtime in Super Bowl history — most points in an OT (6). They also matched records for most two-point conversions (2) and first downs by penalty (4).

The Patriots and Falcons combined to set Super Bowl records for first downs (54), first downs passing (39) and passing yards (682) in addition to matching the most two-point conversions in a game (2).

Individually, the Falcons equaled just one record on the evening — defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s three sacks tied the standard previously shared by Darnell Dockett, Kony Ealy and Reggie White.

Probably the most ridiculous of all these records is Brady’s 2,071 career passing yards — almost a thousand more than the next-highest total (Kurt Warner’s 1,156) and more than four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw threw for in eight of his 14 NFL seasons. What a game. What a career.