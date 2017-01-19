Algeria self-destructs at African Cup to lose to Tunisia 2-1

Algeria's Mohamed Meftah, left, is challenged by Tunisia's Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, right, during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Algeria and Tunisia at Stade de Franceville Stadium, Gabon, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) -- Title contender Algeria self-destructed at the African Cup of Nations, giving away an own goal and paying for some even worse defending as it lost to North African rival Tunisia 2-1 on Thursday.

Captain Aissa Mandi gave away the own goal by deflecting, a little unluckily, Youssef Msakni's cross into his own net in the 49th minute in Franceville.

Faouzi Ghoulam helped Tunisia double its lead with his woeful defending as he tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper from way out near the halfway line. Wahbi Khazri swooped on the ball, and Ghoulam fouled him to give away a penalty.

Naim Sliti made it 2-0 from the spot in the 66th, leaving Algeria, which got one back in injury time from Sofiane Hanni, to sink to the bottom of Group B with just one point from two games.

Even with its highly rated forward line of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, Algeria is facing an embarrassing first-round exit and is in danger of becoming another victim of the African Cup's renowned unpredictability.

Algeria could only draw against outsider Zimbabwe in its first game, needing Mahrez, the African player of the year, to score a late equalizer against the group outsider.

The double whammy of errors from Algeria at Stade de Franceville on Thursday also came after a first half when it had the best opportunities. Only Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi stood between the Algerians and the lead. He made three fine saves using hands and his feet.

Tunisia made the most of Mathlouthi's heroics to save their own African Cup campaign, where a loss against Algeria would have sent the Tunisians home with two defeats from two games.

Ferjani Sassi's flick over the Algerian defense put Msakni away in the buildup to the first goal, and his low cross deflected off defender Mandi and looped past goalkeeper Malik Asselah from a tight angle to drop into the net.

That was bad for the Algerians but worse was to come.

In no imminent danger, Ghoulam tried to head back to Asselah from around 40 yards (meters) in a bizarre piece of play. The ball got about halfway back to the keeper and, in an attempt to make up for the mistake, Ghoulam pulled Khazri back with a clumsy tackle to round off his woeful moment.

Sliti slid the penalty home, sending Asselah the wrong way.

Algeria, with Yacine Brahimi, Mahrez, and Aissa Mandi all denied by Mathlouthi in the first half, finally found a way through thanks to substitute Hanni.

His rocket shot from the edge of the area into the left corner of the goal came at the start of five minutes of injury time. Tunisia held out.

This story has been corrected to show Aissa Mandi scored the own goal for Algeria, not Ramy Bensebaini.