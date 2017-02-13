Alex Galchenyuk hits Kevan Miller with high-stick (Video)

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk smacked Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller in the face with a stick while Galchenyuk appeared off-balance after a bodycheck.

The play occurred at the 12:36 mark of the third period in Boston’s 4-0 win over the Canadiens. After Miller pushed Galchenyuk against the boards, the Canadiens forward fell backwards and then whacked Miller. Galchenyuk received a double-minor for high-sticking on the play.

Miller returned and got into a fight with Canadiens forward Michael McCarron at the 17:23 mark of the third.

Sunday hasn’t exactly been a banner day for high-sticking plays in the NHL. Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist hit Jared Spurgeon in the face with his stick and was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, meaning the league can suspend him for six games or more.

The Galchenyuk play seemed more accidental than Nyquist’s stick work on Spurgeon, but it still looked dangerous.

