Alessandrini scores 3rd goal in 2 games, Galaxy beats Impact

CARSON, Calif. (AP) -- Romain Alessandrini scored in the first half for his third goal in two games, Jermaine Jones added a goal, and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-0 on Friday night.

The Galaxy (2-3-0) won their first home game of the season. The Impact (0-2-3) had played to three straight draws.

Alessandrini netted his third MLS goal in the 15th minute. Emmanuel Boateng cut back his defender on the left side and found Alessandrini at the top of the 18-yard box for a shot from distance. Goalkeeper Evan Bush was caught leaning the wrong way.

Jones scored his first goal as a member of the Galaxy in the 74th minute after dribbling it from near midfield.

Montreal's best scoring chance came in the 42nd minute when Matteo Mancosu split three defenders on a breakaway, but his open shot was saved by Clement Diop. Two minutes later, Marco Donadel was shown a questionable red card for the Impact after his left elbow made contact with Jones.

Gyasi Zardes, who played last Saturday for the first time since breaking his right foot in August 2016, made his first start of the season for the Galaxy and played 82 minutes.