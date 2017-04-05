Albert Almora saved the game for the Cubs with this leaping catch

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night to even their season-opening series at one apiece. Jake Arrieta out-dueled Adam Wainwright for the win, but that didn’t come without some vital defense.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Matt Adams launched a rocket out to center field that seemed destined to make it out of the park. At least until Albert Almora Jr. took a running leap at the wall and pulled the would-be tying run back with a game-saving catch.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. leaps to catch a ball at the wall hit by St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Adams. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) More

The catch was eye-popping. Almora’s reaction was even better. The outfielder gave a couple fist pumps before screaming “Let’s go!” to his teammates and throwing the ball back in with a scowl on his face.

According to Statcast, Adams’ hit reached an exit velocity of 106 mph and had a 90 percent chance to make it over the fence. Instead it gave the Cubs a huge boost as they looked to notch their first win of the season.

That preserved the W for Arrieta who went six innings with four hits and six strikeouts.

The Cardinals one run went unearned, and proved rather costly, as Stephen Piscotty was nailed in the head by a throw from Javier Baez as he was sliding into home. It was the third time that inning Piscotty was hit by the ball. He exited the game with what St. Louis is calling a contusion. Manager Mike Matheny told reporters afterward that Piscotty would be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

