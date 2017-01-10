Alabama tops odds for 2018 national title

Clemson hasn’t even been the national champion for a full 24 hours yet, and folks are already looking ahead to next season.

We put out our early 2017 Top 25 earlier Tuesday, and now Bovada has unveiled its odds for the 2018 national champion. Even though it fell in dramatic fashion to the Tigers Monday night, Alabama unsurprisingly tops the list at 4/1. Alabama is followed by Florida State at 7/1, Ohio State at 15/2, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC at 9/1 and LSU at 12/1.

Clemson, which loses quarterback Deshaun Watson and a number of other high-profile contributors, comes in at 16/1, tied with ACC foe Louisville.

Other odds of note include Texas, under first-year head coach Tom Herman, at 28/1. Also, Penn State, despite winning the Big Ten title and returning most of its top talent, is down the list a bit at 33/1.

Other teams worth noting include:

Auburn – 33/1

Florida – 33/1

Georgia – 33/1

Miami – 33/1

Oklahoma State – 33/1

Virginia Tech – 33/1

Notre Dame – 40/1

Washington – 40/1

Kansas State – 50/1

Tennessee – 50/1

UCLA – 50/1

West Virginia – 50/1

Wisconsin – 50/1

Oregon – 66/1

Texas A&M – 66/1

Boise State – 75/1

Michigan State – 75/1

TCU – 75/1

Colorado – 100/1

Mississippi – 100/1

NC State – 100/1

