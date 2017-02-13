Alabama guard Lester Cotton arrested on drug charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Tuscaloosa police say Alabama guard Lester Cotton has been arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

Police said in a statement released Monday that Cotton was arrested on Friday at about 11 p.m. during a traffic stop. The officer found an unspecified amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after noticing the smell of marijuana coming from the Chevy Tahoe.

Police say Cotton was released on bond. Alabama coach Nick Saban said any discipline will be handled ''internally like we have done in the past.''

Cotton started five games last season and played in nine off the bench, logging starts at both left and right guard.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

.