Alabama coach Nick Saban meets with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg met Tuesday with Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide football team for a discussion on leadership, bringing together two of the most powerful figures of their respective professions.

According to AL.com, the meeting took place late in the morning at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

“I just met with Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook guy,” Saban said. “He wanted to know about leadership, and what do you do to affect people.”

Zuckerberg, he said, was aware of the role of football in the state. “It was kind of interesting that he saw the spirit that we have in this state relative to supporting athletics as something that is very special, very unique, and very wholesome in terms of people having the opportunity to create hope whether it’s in competition, or something they believe in or a spirit,” Saban said.

Zuckerberg posted pictures on — where else? — Facebook of him and his wife, Priscilla Chan, meeting with Saban, along with several players.

“Many of the same things go into building a good company and a winning football program — a focus on recruiting, developing talent and setting high expectations,” Zuckerberg wrote in part of his post.

Zuckerberg visited multiple Alabama cities over the past two days, and he has said his personal challenge for 2017 is to visit every state he’s never been to by year’s end. Alabama was first on his list.

