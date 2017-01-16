AP Source: Byrne expected to replace Battle as Alabama AD

A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne is expected to replace Alabama AD Bill Battle, who announced Sunday that he is stepping down to assume a new role as special assistant to the president.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being worked out between Byrne and Alabama.

The Arizona Daily Star first reported the 45-year-old Byrne would be Battle's replacement. Arizona booster Jeff Stevens confirmed to the newspaper that Byrne, a former Mississippi State athletic director, is leaving. Byrne has been at Arizona since 2010.

Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant said the university could disclose a timeframe for announcing a replacement as early as Monday. The 75-yeae-old Battle has run Alabama's athletic department since 2013.