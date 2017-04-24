Al Iaquinta rips UFC bonus system, tells Dana White to 'shut the f--- up'

(Warning: Video contains strong language)



After UFC Fight Night concluded on Saturday night, the focus wasn’t on Cub Swanson’s statement victory over Artem Lobov – a win that may have cemented him as the next challenger to the featherweight title.

Instead, the attention centered around Al Iaquinta’s 98-second knockout victory over Diego Sanchez in the co-main event. It was his fifth consecutive win and it ran his UFC record to 8-2. He was returning to fight for the first time in two years after injuries and a brief retirement period where he was unhappy with his UFC contract.

After the card had concluded and the UFC didn’t give him a performance of the night bonus of $50,000 (the bonuses were awarded to Mike Perry and Brandon Moreno), Iaquinta went on an expletive-riddled tirade on Twitter with the gist being “[Expletive] you, UFC.”

On Monday afternoon, Iaquinta made an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani. If you thought the New York native would calm down in the 36-plus hours since the fight concluded, think again.

“If anything, I hate that even more now,” Iaquinta said. “Just not winning the bonuses, I don’t know. I don’t know whether they didn’t give it to me because I didn’t deserve it, or whether they didn’t give it to me to kind of shaft me, because they said in the past that I wasn’t eligible to win bonuses and maybe they’re just sticking it to me. The whole bonus thing is just ridiculous. The fact that they’re giving $50,000 bonuses, it’s like their little way to control everybody.

“I don’t understand how everyone just thinks that’s normal,” Iaquinta added. “Fifty-thousand dollar bonus — a bonus is like a little something extra. Fifty-thousand dollars is like three times some of these guys’ pay. That’s not a bonus. That’s like life-changing stuff. And oh, it looks great. But guess what? That’s their little way to control you. You’ve got to suck up to the man. You suck up to the man, you get on the mic, you thank Joe Silva, ‘Thank you guys, you guys are the best, thank you Dana White, thank you Lorenzo Fertitta,’ and those are the guys who get the bonuses. So it’s their little way. Like, ‘Kiss my ass and I’ll give you a little scrap.’

“But I don’t have to do that anymore. I don’t care. I took time out of my life to set myself up to where I don’t have to suck up to anybody, and I can do it my way. And if I want to fight again, I’ll fight. And if not, I’m not the guy who’s kissing up to the UFC.”

Al Iaquinta is 8-2 in the UFC and has won five consecutive fights. (Getty) More

Iaquinta told MMAFighting.com that he was banned from receiving bonuses after an incident with UFC officials over an Instagram post last year. Iaquinta apparently posted a picture of himself at the beach in between training sessions after asking to be excused from a Fighters Summit conference because he was scheduled to fight around that time.

If Iaquinta’s version of the story is true, then it’s classless of the UFC to hold a grudge like that over a social media post. Fighters have done worse things like testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and still received performance bonuses.

Iaquinta should be upset at not receiving a bonus after Saturday’s card. He put on the best performance of the evening, plain and simple. He became the first fighter to ever knock out Sanchez and the second fighter to stop him via strikes.

With his win over Sanchez, including his show and win money and Reebok apparel compensation, Iaquinta made a total of $52,000. He will receive significantly less than that after taxes are taken out and he pays his training team.

The runner-up of season 15 of “The Ultimate Fighter” thinks it’s lousy that a fighter with such a high placement on the show would earn so little.

Iaquinta proceeded to go on a tirade, calling out White for his comments on UFC 208 and what he felt was the best performance of the night.

