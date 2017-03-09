Air McNair lives on through Steve McNair's son

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has the quiet anxiety of a pregame locker room. Teams gather and listen to music, or stretch, or plan. Some go over the routine in their heads. Others pace. It’s a little before 8 p.m. Almost time.

This is no locker room, though. Tourists stroll by with ice cream cones. Music from bars and restaurants blares. Selfies are snapped everywhere. This isn’t a stadium, but Universal CityWalk. The teams are dance and cheer squads from all over the country, waiting outside Hard Rock Live for their turn. These are the National Dance Alliance (NDA) high school championships. The competitors are mostly girls in makeup and glitter and sequins. Mostly girls – but not all.

Inside, it’s loud. Really loud. Teens pack the orchestra seats and the balconies. When teams come on stage, they are greeted by screams and shrieks that get noisier as their routines go on. Expressions on stage are as loud as the costumes: defiance, glee, swagger. Some of the teams finish their routines in tears of triumph and gratitude. Sometimes, like when a troupe finishes with placards reading “Orlando 49” to honor those killed in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting last year, the audience sheds tears.

It’s an emotional scene, and getting more so as 9 p.m. draws near. One of the best teams in the nation is a small jazz dance team from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. That’s the school that has produced football stars such as Jalen Ramsey. It’s also produced a budding dance star named Tyler McNair – Steve McNair’s son.

McNair is a tragic figure in NFL history. He was exciting to watch, his playmaking ability as arresting as his smile. He will always be remembered in Tennessee as the first franchise quarterback in the state’s NFL history, leading the then-new Titans to the Music City Miracle and the Super Bowl in 2000. His completion to Kevin Dyson on the last play of Super Bowl XXXIV fell inches short of the goal line and what could have been a game-tying touchdown. It is one of the most memorable and poignant plays in NFL history.

McNair moved on to Baltimore, but he remained beloved in Tennessee until his shocking death in 2009, when he was shot in Nashville by a woman with whom he was having an affair. She then turned the gun on herself. Police ruled it a murder-suicide. McNair was 36. A statement from Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome read in part, “This is so, so sad. We immediately think of his family, his boys.”

Nearly eight years later, one of his boys takes the stage.

He is unmistakable, and not only because he’s the only boy. His long arms reach high over his teammates and when he leaps, his legs splay over the tops of their heads. His costume is unremarkable – long sleeve shirt and long pants – but his movements are sweeping and grand. As the music plays, he moves forward to the front of the stage, his angles pristine and his chest pressed forward. The girls in the audience go crazy and he clearly senses it, his face beaming with every movement. He is like his dad – full of grace and presence.

The song ends and the relief is palpable. Brentwood might win the national title. The group walks off stage and, a short time later, McNair sits with his teammates in the second row. He replaces his slippers with white tennis shoes and poses for photos. Brentwood’s other team, the middle schoolers, come on stage and McNair hops to his feet to cheer them on. Then he poses for more photos.

Tyler McNair didn’t come to this easily. He was a strong basketball player on a state title team. “Really outstanding athlete,” says Brentwood coach Hubie Smith. “A terrific defender. Could guard all five positions on the floor. An outstanding high school player in our system.”

Coaches wanted him to stay, and teammates did, too. He tried to do both, going to the dance studio alone after hoops practice. This season, he left basketball behind. Smith gave his full support, but he was concerned.

