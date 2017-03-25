Agudelo scores 2 goals, Revolution tops Minnesota United 5-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Juan Agudelo scored twice, Lee Nguyen and Chris Tierney each had a goal and an assist and the New England Revolution beat Minnesota United 5-2 on Saturday.

Agudelo, just inside the 6-yard box, headed home a perfect cross by Tierney in the fourth minute and, after Collen Warner tied it from well outside the area about 10 minutes later, Kei Kamara gave New England (1-2-0) the lead for good in the 21st. Diego Fagundez, from near midfield, threaded a pass to Nguyen at the left corner of the box, who beat a defended at the 6-yard box and centered to Kamara for the tap-in.

Nguyen scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute to tie Steve Ralston for second on the Revolution's career goals list with 42 and Agudelo's second goal made it 4-1 at the break.

Brent Kallman pulled Minnesota (0-3-1) within two early in the second half, before a penalty kick by Tierney capped the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Minnesota United, an expansion team, has 18 goals allowed this season and is on pace to allow 153 this season. Chivas USA allowed an MLS single-season 67 goals in 2005 and 2013.