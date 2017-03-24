Redskins add size to receiving corps, sign Brian Quick

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, then-Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brian Quick (83) pulls in a touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Marcus Cooper (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brian Quick. The signing adds depth to the Redskins receiving corps after they lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency. Quicks agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move on their Twitter account Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Redskins have signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brian Quick.

The team announced the deal Friday morning after agent Patrick Dye posted a photo of Quick signing his contract on SportsTrust Advisors' verified Twitter account.

The signing adds depth to the Redskins' receiving corps after they lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency.

Quick, 27, is 6-foot-5 and gives Washington another tall option along with recently signed receiver Terrelle Pryor. Quick had 41 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Rams.

The 33rd pick in the 2012 draft, Quick has 105 catches for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns in 67 games over five seasons with the Rams. He missed part of the 2014 season with a shoulder injury.

