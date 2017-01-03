After setting Oklahoma rushing record, Samaje Perine declares for NFL draft

After setting Oklahoma’s career rushing record in the Sugar Bowl Monday night, Samaje Perine confirmed a decision about his future Tuesday morning.

The Sooners junior running back announced on his Instagram page that he will forgo his final season of college football and declare for the 2017 NFL draft.





Perine rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries in the 35-19 win over Auburn, to give him a total of 4,122 yards for his career, passing Heisman winner Billy Sims. Perine also moved past former Sooners Joe Washington (4,071 yards), Adrian Peterson (4,045) and Steve Owens (4,041) in the win over the Tigers.





Despite missing three games due to injuries, Perine rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, including 239 yards and a score in the Big 12 title-clinching victory over Oklahoma State. That total was a drop-off from his two previous seasons as he shared carries with Joe Mixon.

Perine broke out as a true freshman in 2014 when he rushed for 1,713 yards and 21 touchdowns. That season, he set an FBS record by putting up a whopping 427 yards against Kansas. He followed that up by rushing for 1,349 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2015 as a sophomore.

Thanks for the memories Samaje! OU's all-time rushing king… and even better person. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/DFfVVwvxND — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2017





With the win over Auburn, Oklahoma finished the season with an 11-2 record.

