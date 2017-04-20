AFC Leopards star feels overlooked by national team

AFC Leopards attacking midfielder Allan Kateregga has revealed he wished to play for the Harambee Stars.

The Ingwe man has been overlooked by Uganda Cranes despite his talent and experience, and the 26-year old is unhappy with the situation. He says if he had that opportunity, he could not hesitate to take it.

"Yes, I have wished to play for Kenya, not necessarily alongside Wanyama (Victor), but Harambee Stars. Well, sometimes you think you should be at a certain level in your career, but you are not, and then the people you have worked with are up there and you keep thinking what you have not done to be at that level.

"As a player you want to grow, and playing for the national team is always a dream," he told Goal.

Kateregga is expected to line-up this weekend against Thika United in the Kenyan Premier league.