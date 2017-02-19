AEK Athens beats Greek league leader Olympiakos 1-0

ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- AEK Athens defeated Greek league leader Olympiakos 1-0 in an ill-tempered game on Sunday that saw 12 yellow cards and two dismissals.

Astrit Ajdarevic scored the only goal in the 34th minute with a free kick that deflected off Olympiakos defender Manuel da Costa.

Olympiakos' athletic director Francois Modesto was sent to the stands for protesting about the lead-up to AEK's goal. His team's central defender Alberto Botia was dismissed after a second yellow card in the 75th for pulling an advancing AEK forward's jersey.

Despite the defeat, its second of the season, Olympiakos has a 10-point cushion over second-place Panionios, which beat 10-man Iraklis 1-0.

PAOK, a 4-0 winner over Veria, remains in third place, one point ahead of Panathinaikos, which beat Asteras 5-0 on Saturday. AEK is joint fifth with Xanthi.