Adrian Peterson misses practice, outlook murky for Saturday

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson did not practice on Wednesday and his outlook for the game against Green Bay on Saturday is in question.

Peterson said he had ''a couple of nicks'' that he was getting treatment and recovering after playing his first game in three months on Sunday.

Peterson played 12 snaps in his return from surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the Vikings lost to the Colts, 34-6.

''I'm just taking it one day at a time, resting up,'' Peterson said. ''Just came out with a couple of nicks and taking it one day at a time to see how it feels.''

Peterson rushed for 22 yards on six carries and had a fumble deep in Colts territory in the loss that likely knocked the Vikings (7-7) out of the playoffs.

Before he returned for that game, Peterson said he would likely not play if the Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention because it wouldn't make sense to risk further injury.

''I'm focusing on making sure my body is completely healthy and trying to get back out there as soon as possible,'' Peterson said.

If Peterson is unable to play against the Packers or in the season finale against Chicago, there is a chance he will have played his last game as a Viking.

The 31-year-old is due to make $18 million next season and would likely have to take a significant pay cut to remain in Minnesota. He is also coming off another injury, which could hurt his value on the free agent market.

Peterson declined to discuss his contract status, but said he has nothing to prove that would force him to try to rush back on to the field if he's not fully healthy.

''I've been here for 10 years and think I've done some OK things,'' Peterson said. ''You would have to ask the other side that question to see how they feel. For me, I don't feel like I have anything to prove.''

Receiver Stefon Diggs (hip), safety Harrison Smith (ankle), receiver Laquon Treadwell (ankle) and right guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) also missed practice on Wednesday.

''Getting out there last week was big for me, just considering where I started,'' Peterson said. ''(Doctors told him) four to six-month recovery time. To be able to go out and try to help my team get a W, I think that was good enough for everyone to see my heart and my desire to get back out there and help my team.''

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL