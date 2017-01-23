Acosta, Hedges leave US training camp because of injuries

FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta walks off the pitch after an MLS soccer playoff match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Seattle. The Sounders beat FC Dallas 3-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta and defender Matt Hedges have been dropped from the U.S. national team training camp because of injuries, and Vancouver midfielder Kekuta Manneh has left to join the Whitecaps for preseason training.

Acosta has a mild left ankle sprain, and Hedges has a mild right knee sprain, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The Americans play Serbia on Sunday at San Diego in their first game since Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach in November following losses to Mexico and Costa Rica in World Cup qualifiers. The U.S. also plays Jamaica on Feb. 3 at Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Twenty-eight players remain on the revised roster:

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose), Nick Rimando (Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls), Brian Rowe (LA).

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (no club), Steve Birnbaum (D.C.), Brad Evans (Seattle), Greg Garza (Atlanta), Taylor Kemp (D.C.), Chad Marshall (Seattle), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia), Walker Zimmerman (Dallas), Graham Zusi (Kansas City).

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Benny Feilhaber (Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA), Dax McCarty (Chicago), Darlington Nagbe (Portland), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia), Wil Trapp (Columbus).

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England), Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose), Gyasi Zardes (LA).