ACC will consider North Carolina for events again after HB2 repeal

The ACC football title game will return to Charlotte, North Carolina, after the 2016 game was moved to Orlando, Florida. (Getty)

The ACC says it will allow North Carolina to host league events again after the state repealed a law that limited protections for LGBT people.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

“The ACC Council of Presidents has voted that North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships,” the league said in a statement Friday.

That means that the ACC’s 2017 football championship will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, one year after it was moved to Orlando, Florida, due to House Bill 2. The Greensboro-based league had moved 10 neutral-site championships for the 2016-17 season out of North Carolina due to the law, and it had said that it would consider moving events next season out of the state if there wasn’t a change in the law.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

The women’s basketball tournament will also return to the state in 2017-18, as it had been moved this year from its original home of Greensboro to Conway, South Carolina.

– – – – – – –

Matt Fortuna is a contributor for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Matt_Fortuna

More college football from Yahoo Sports:

