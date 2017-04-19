Absolutely no chance’ Aaron Hernandez would commit suicide, his former agent says

Two people close to Aaron Hernandez have expressed doubt that the former Patriots tight end killed himself.

“Absolutely no chance he took his own life,” Hernandez’s former agent, Brian Murphy, wrote on Twitter. “Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life.”

Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, who represented him during his recent double murder trial, also believes Hernandez did not commit suicide, according to TMZ.

Hernandez was found hung by a bed sheet in his prison cell early Wednesday morning. It was a single-occupancy cell and Hernandez attempted to block the door from the inside, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections ruled the death a suicide.

"On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital," the Department of Corrections said in a statement. "Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming his door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on the scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified."

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted last week in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

