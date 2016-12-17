Abreu, White Sox agree on 1-year deal for nearly $11 million

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) -- First baseman Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox have agreed on a one-year contract for $10,825,000.

The deal Saturday avoids salary arbitration.

Abreu hit 25 home runs with 100 RBIs while batting .293.

Abreu has had at least 30 doubles, 25 homers and 100 RBIs in each of his first three seasons in the majors, all with the White Sox.

The 29-year-old Cuban is the seventh player in big league history with at least 100 RBIs in his first three years, and the first since Hideki Matsui from 2003-05.

The White Sox went 78-84 last season and have since traded ace Chris Sale and center fielder Adam Eaton for packages of prospects.