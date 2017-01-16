Aaron Rodgers’s Family Finally Speaks Out About Estrangement

On last season’s The Bachelorette, viewers were let in on Rodgers family secrets. Winner Jordan Rodgers is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jordan let his now fiancé, JoJo Fletcher, in on the fact that Aaron has not spoken to their family in years.

In a recent New York Times article, Aaron and Jordan’s dad, Ed, finally opened up about their family. He said that “fame can change things,” but he’s glad Aaron’s estrangement has gone public. Ed continued by saying, “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen … [but] it’s good to have it all come out.” Reports have been quick to blame Aaron’s girlfriend of three years, actress Olivia Munn, for the rift in the family. Ed Rodgers didn’t name names but did confirm that Aaron hasn’t spoken to them since a few months after he started dating Munn, in 2014.

During the final episodes of The Bachelorette, Jordan takes JoJo on a hometown date to meet his folks. At the dinner table with the Rodgers family, two chairs remain empty — symbolizing Aaron and Olivia’s absence.

