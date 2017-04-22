Aaron Ramsey urges Arsenal to beat Manchester City to redeem season

Aaron Ramsey has urged Arsenal to beat Manchester City at Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in order to salvage what has been a disappointing season for the Gunners. Four consecutive losses away from home has ended their title challenge and also a humbling defeat to Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the Champions League over two legs has got people on Arsene Wenger's back crying for him to not sign a new contract.

The Welshman believes that it is now down to the players to redeem their mistakes and what better opportunity than to beat City and make the final for the third time in four years. The Gunners recently met City in the Premiere league where they came back from being a goal down twice to draw the game 2-2 at home.

The north London club have won the FA Cup twice in the last three years and another win will take them above Manchester United as the most successful club in the competition's format, with 13 wins. Ramsey was in the starting line-up against Middlesbrough where Wenger moved to a back three, reaping a much needed win after the loss against Crystal Palace.

"This is massive for us," Ramsey told the Evening Standard. "It's going to be important for us to finish the season strongly and hopefully have a final to look forward to. It has been a quite difficult season."

Ramsey added that there were a lot of things being said at the moment but the players needed stand up and get back on track as quickly as possible. "There's still a lot at stake and it's important now to put ourselves right."

"City have got a world-class manager [Pep Guardiola], who has proven how good he is and they have a lot of exceptional players who can produce something out of nothing. They're a very dangerous team.

"You've seen on some occasions the quality football that they've played. We'll have to be wary; they have great players who are very experienced and hungry and we'll have to match that."

