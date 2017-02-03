Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan lead dunk contest field at 2017 All-Star Weekend

The 2016 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest was easily the best event of last year’s All-Star Weekend in Toronto. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon produced one of the best shows in years, with LaVine coming away the winner in a virtual toss-up. It was terrific and perhaps the new standard by which to judge all other dunk contests.

If the 2017 version is going to be better, it’ll have to do so without LaVine. As previously reported, the back-to-back champion will not be one of the four contestants at All-Star Saturday on Feb. 18 in New Orleans. However, Gordon will be there as the favorite to claim the trophy many thought he deserved last February. He will be joined by three first-time contestants — Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (the field’s lone All-Star), Indiana Pacers wing Glenn Robinson III, and Phoenix Suns rookie forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Gordon is the overwhelming favorite. The third-year forward electrified the crowd at last year’s contest with a number of dunks no one had ever seen before. At 6-9, he boasts a mix of power and grace that few can match. Expect the judges to score in his favor — if anything, he might have to prove that he doesn’t deserve to win.

Jordan is the best-known player in this year’s contest, although it’s not clear if his incredible lob-finishing ability will translate to the event. Nevertheless, he leads the league in dunks this season and knows how to harness his incredible athleticism better than any other big man.

Robinson III has started 24 games for the Pacers this season to better establish himself as a contributor, but it’s not clear that he has what it takes to challenge for this title. At the same time, dark horses have surprised in this contest before. After all, few expected Gordon to challenge LaVine last year.

Jones Jr. is the first player to participate in the D-League and the dunk contest in the same season, but that low profile doesn’t mean he has no chance in New Orleans. He won a national dunk contest in high school and boasts a number of incredible highlight videos that prove his ability. While he’s not widely known, Jones Jr. could be the biggest challenger to Gordon.

