A year-by-year look at all 20 of North Carolina's Final Four appearances



A look at all 20 North Carolina Final Four teams

By beating Kentucky in the Elite Eight, North Carolina gained passage to the 20th Final Four in school history. That’s just over 25 percent of the 78 Final Fours ever played and an NCAA record.

The run began in 1946 when coach Ben Carnevale led a team that was then known as the “White Shadows” to a title game loss to Oklahoma A&M. Since then, four different coaches have brought them to the sport’s final stage with Dean Smith’s 11 appearances leading the way. North Carolina has won five titles, made 10 title game appearances and has a 15-14 record, not including third-place games. Kansas is their most common opponent (they’re 2-2 against the Jayhawks) and the longest they’ve gone without a Final Four berth is 11 years (1946-57).

Along the way, there have been plenty of players playing memorable games in Carolina blue. Check out the slideshow above for a look at each of North Carolina’s 20 Final Four teams.