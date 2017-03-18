A Seinfeld Bracket About Nothing



Northwestern University’s first NCAA tournament appearance brought tears of joy to proud mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose son Charlie Hall is on the bracket-busting Wildcats team.

That got us thinking … Who would be the last character standing in a Seinfeld bracket?

We have four regions where each of the number one seeds are, of course, comprised of the Big 4 … Elaine, Jerry, Kramer and George. Watch the video to see the top 16 Seinfeld characters put through the bracket challenge and to find out who is crowned the best Seinfeld character of all time.