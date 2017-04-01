'97 Masters: When a young Tiger grabbed golf by the tail

FILE - In this April 13, 1997 file photo, Masters champion Tiger Woods holding a replica of the Masters Trophy after winning the golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. It has been 20 years since Woods won the Masters for the first time by a record 12 shots. (AP Photo/Bill Waugh, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- His Masters win 20 years ago would have marked the apex of just about every other golfer's career. It's worth remembering now that Tiger Woods was just getting started.

He's vowed to attend the Champions Dinner, but the four-time Masters champion announced Friday night that he won't play this year because of an ailing back. His latest attempt to jump-start a career derailed by chronic injuries ended miserably in February, when Woods walked off the course at the Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

''I'm trying everything to be able to get back and play,'' he said last week. ''I love that event. It's meant so much to me in my life. It has so much history and meaning to me, I'd love to get back.''

One thing that hasn't changed: When Woods plays, everyone pays attention. These days, it might amount to no more than a casual check of where he's placed in the field.

But in 1997, you couldn't take your eyes off him.

Woods shot 40 on his opening nine in his first major championship as a pro and still won by 12 strokes. He averaged 25 yards longer off the tee than the next closest player, blowing by bunkers and firing darts into the roly-poly greens with shorter irons and from angles no one else had even considered. He made everything inside 8 feet.

The powers-that-be at Augusta National wouldn't get around to ''Tiger-proofing'' the place for three more years. But there was already a whiff of panic in the air.

''Obviously the Masters Committee has to be a little concerned,'' veteran pro Tom Kite weighed in after Saturday's third round in 1997. ''They've got a golf course that's pretty darn tough, and they've got somebody just ripping it up.''

Woods stayed up late that night talking with his father, Earl, about how to rip it up some more.

Earl had turned over control of Tiger's swing to more capable teachers long ago. But because military habits die hard, the ex-Green Beret reserved the job of toughening up the kid for himself.

When Tiger was starting out, he'd jangle the coins in his pocket in the middle of a backswing. As he got older, Earl progressed - digressed, really - to dropping clubs, hopping up and down, yelling, cussing, even using the occasional N-word. None of it dented his son's suit of armor.

Sometime past midnight, Earl checked off the last box on his list.

''Just get in your own little world,'' he said, ''and go out there and just thrash 'em.''

Tiger did.

He was as thin as a 2-iron then, supple as Gumby, and Woods controlled the golf ball like no one you'd ever seen. Twenty records fell over the four days - youngest Masters champion, lowest score, biggest margin of victory, etc. - yet that only hinted at Woods' readiness for the grand stage.

When Nick Faldo, the previous year's champion, draped the green jacket over Woods' shoulders at the trophy ceremony, it marked almost 50 years to the day that Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier. The Spartan white Augusta clubhouse in the background was a subtle reminder that on matters of race, golf had been dragging its cleats.

But gifted an athlete like Woods, a blend of talent and charisma whose appeal stretched from lush suburban courses to raggedy inner-city driving ranges, the game hopped aboard.

''I was there waiting for the finish. It was a foregone conclusion,'' former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem recalled. ''From then on it was only a question of details.

''How many does he win? Does he challenge the big, long-term records?'' he said. ''If he stays like this, and plays like this, and stays healthy and challenges the big records - which takes decades - that's going to be an awesome impact on the game.''

Woods was even better than advertised. As he took off, prize money and TV ratings soared. Galleries swelled and occasionally got rowdy. Some old-timers blanched, but golf suddenly seemed a lot cooler.

Taking their cues from Woods, kids wandered onto courses from Florida to California, Northern Ireland to South Africa, Australia, Argentina and a thousand points in between. A serious few stayed with it, following his blueprint, emulating his fitness and adopting his survival-of-the-fittest approach to every competition.

Those are the ones who walk nonchalantly past Woods and his tee shots nowadays on the way to their own. They constitute the deepest pool of talent the game has ever seen. But in 1997, they were just fans.

