5 toughest decisions facing the NCAA tournament selection committee

Sometime before 6 p.m. EST on Sunday evening, the NCAA tournament selection committee will email a completed bracket to CBS to unveil on the selection show. A look at some of the most difficult decisions that the committee will have to make between now and then:

1. How far will Duke rise after its ACC tournament title?

In an interview on CBS on Saturday afternoon, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt hinted at which teams were still under consideration to become No. 1 seeds.

“I think there are as many as six different teams that will be considered,” Gavitt said. “The outcome of tonight’s Pac-12 championship game between the two regular season co-champions could have a bearing and possibly the ACC title game as well.”

What that suggests is that Duke’s ACC title game victory over Notre Dame a few hours later clinched no worse than a No. 2 seed for the Blue Devils and could even vault them to a No. 1. Four wins in four days in Brooklyn significantly bolstered their résumé, leaving them with eight RPI top 25 wins and 13 RPI top 50 wins, more than any other team in the country.

Strengthening Duke’s argument is that it’s finally at full strength after playing without Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, Grayson Allen, Amile Jefferson and even coach Mike Krzyzewski for long stretches of the season. The Blue Devils also won two out of three games against hated rival North Carolina, which is significant since the Tar Heels are among the teams vying for one of the final No. 1 seeds.

That Duke is even in contention for a No. 1 seed is pretty remarkable considering the Blue Devils fell well shy of sky-high preseason expectations. They suffered eight regular season losses, more than any No. 1 seed in history, and finished fifth in the loaded ACC, three games behind the first-place Tar Heels.

Would the committee dismiss that large a gap in the ACC standings and vault Duke ahead of North Carolina? Or might the committee decide the Blue Devils’ bushel of quality wins give them a stronger case than any of the teams out West with gaudier records but fewer notable victories? It’s certainly possible, but the guess here is Duke becomes the NCAA tournament’s most feared No. 2 seed instead.

2. If Duke is a No. 2, who will the four No. 1 seeds be?

The surest bet is Villanova (31-3), the favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed. The reigning national champs swept the Big East regular season and tournament titles, racking up an 11-2 record against the RPI top 50 including quality non-league victories over Virginia, Purdue and Notre Dame.

Kansas is also a near lock despite bowing out in the Big 12 quarterfinals. The Jayhawks (28-4) won one of the nation’s two toughest leagues by a whopping four games, beat Duke and Kentucky away from Allen Fieldhouse in non-league play and did not suffer any losses to opponents outside the top 100.

Unless the committee opts to reward Duke for its array of quality wins and head-to-head success against North Carolina, the Tar Heels (27-7) probably won’t fall to a No. 2. They won the ACC regular season title by two games and racked up 11 top-50 victories, including notable ones against Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The remaining No. 1 seed would likely go to one-loss Gonzaga (32-1) over Pac-12 champion Arizona (29-4). The Wildcats may play in the tougher conference, but the Zags tallied the same number of RPI top 50 wins, suffered three fewer losses and defeated Arizona head-to-head on a neutral floor in December, albeit without suspended star Allonzo Trier.

3. Will the Big Ten land a team on the top four seed lines?

When the selection committee offered an in-season glimpse at its top four seed lines last month, the Big Ten’s absence was one of the major storylines. The league’s exclusion bolstered the perception that while this year’s Big Ten had plenty of good teams, it didn’t have a great one.

