49ers receiver Jeremy Kerley agrees to 3-year extension

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (17) tries to stiff-arm Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley.

General Manager John Lynch on Saturday lauded Kerley as a ''true pro.'' He said the team was ''really impressed'' with Kerley on the field and in the locker room, and that he's seen as a ''great fit for our scheme.''

The 27-year-old Kerley led the team with a career-high 64 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in all 16 games, starting 13.

He also was the primary punt returner, returning 21 for 158 yards. Kerley was acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Detroit Lions before last season. He also played five seasons with the New York Jets.