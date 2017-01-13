49ers interview Cardinals VP Terry McDonough for GM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough for their general manager's job on Friday.

Team CEO Jed York met with McDonough as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

McDonough is the seventh candidate to interview for general manager, joining ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane, Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

McDonough has spent four seasons with Arizona and currently oversees the college and pro personnel departments and assists on contract negotiations. He has also worked for Cleveland, Baltimore and Jacksonville during a 25-year NFL career.

McDonough is the son of the late Boston Globe columnist and television reporter Will McDonough. His brother Sean is the play-by-play announcer for ESPN's ''Monday Night Football'' and his brother Ryan is general manager for the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.

Some of his coaching candidates already have found other jobs, with Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay getting hired by the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott getting the job in Buffalo and potential interviewee Vance Joseph being hired in Denver before he even met with the Niners.

San Francisco also has interviewed New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and Anthony Lynn, who served as offensive coordinator and then interim coach last season for the Bills.

---

