4-star recruit Tahj Rice makes commitment in awesome superhero video

We’ve seen a lot of commitment videos over the years — some good and some bad. The one put out by four-star defensive end Tahj Rice Tuesday morning definitely falls under the good category. On top of that, it’s one of the most creative.

With the help of his hometown paper, the Louisville Courier-Journal, the 2018 prospect starred in a Marvel-style superhero video where enemies (other schools) were wiped out before his selection is revealed and the beauty queen is saved.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

See who he picks in the video below:

How awesome was that?

It was suspenseful, too. After Oregon, USC and Virginia Tech were eliminated by a friend, hometown Louisville entered the picture and offered a bit more resistance. That’s where Rice enters the equation — donning a Duke t-shirt — and saves the day.

View photos

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Rice is a big pickup for Duke. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated by Rivals as the 13th-best strongside defensive end in the 2018 class. He’s also the third-best prospect from Kentucky in his class.

He is the fifth and highest-rated commitment in the Blue Devils’ 2018 class.

For more Duke news, visit DevilsIllustrated.com.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper