4-star LB Levi Jones fakes out Florida and Florida State, commits to USC

Levi Jones, a four-star linebacker from Austin, Texas, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday morning, and broke the hearts of Florida and Florida State in the process.

This wasn’t the usual choosing of a hat from a table either. Jones, the No. 79 overall prospect in the country according to Rivals.com, stood up at a table and took off a sweatshirt to reveal a Florida Gators shirt. And then he took that shirt off to reveal a Florida State Seminoles shirt. And then, again, he took that shirt off to finally reveal his choice: the USC Trojans.

View photos Levi Jones wore three shirts for his commitment. (ESPNU) More

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

To make sure everybody knew he didn’t have any more tricks up his sleeve, Jones capped it off by putting on the USC hat.

Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait….Florida State! Wait… USC! Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/RF9dtIWYnO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017





Though USC hasn’t officially confirmed that it has received Jones’ signature, that should only be a matter of time (though anything can happen in recruiting).

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Jones is the fourth member of the Rivals100 to join the Trojans in their 2017 class, joining running back Stephen Carr (No. 38), safety Bubba Bolden (No. 61) and defensive end Hunter Echols (No. 68). Jones is the 19th commitment in the class.

For more USC news, visit TrojanSports.com.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper