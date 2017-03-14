4 reasons why the Patriots have already won big in 2017 season

Apparently Bill Belichick wasn’t kidding.

“We’re five weeks behind the other teams for the 2017 season.”

The NFL collectively rolled its eyes at that half-joking (but really not) buzz-killing line from the New England Patriots coach, delivered less than 24 hours after seizing the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl ring. Only someone as pathologically goal-driven as Belichick could deliver a line like that and actually mean it. Five weeks later, there should be little doubt about whether Belichick was serious. Or moreover, whether the Patriots have the energy to shift back into gear this offseason.

They’ve already done it. Five weeks behind has already turned into light years ahead. Just like that, with a one page flip of the calendar, the Patriots have dominated the early portion of the offseason. Not only has the franchise come away from the opening salvo of free agency as the league’s big winner, Belichick has replenished the roster to the point that next season’s Patriots appear to be better than the edition that just won a Super Bowl.

Consider the internal mechanics of these big moves:

1. Seizing on a wide receiver market that quickly went soft in free agency, the Patriots basically stole wideout Brandin Cooks for the 32nd pick in the draft, with an additional light sweetener of swapping a third-round pick for the Saints’ fourth. Belichick has had a strong respect for Cooks for several years and knows he’s a player the Patriots can move inside and out in an effort to stretch defenses with his deep speed. All of which will only make the Patriots two athletic tight ends, Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, even better – not to mention the versatile stable of pass-catching running backs the Patriots employ.

Here’s what makes this move even more lucrative for New England: It viewed the 32nd overall pick as a mid-second round value at best, anyway. Why? The Patriots “very rarely” assign a first-round grade to more than 15-20 players in the NFL draft, a league source told Yahoo Sports. In personnel terms, this means the second-round grades for New England typically begin in the late teens or early 20s for the franchise. So in theory, the 32nd pick would typically offer a player who has a grade similar to a player drafted as late as the 45th pick (or even later). In that way, the value at the end of the first round for the Patriots may be similar to the middle of the second or even later. From New England’s vantage point, the first-round pick surrendered for Cooks was no better than a second-round talent. And trading that kind of selection for a proven commodity like Cooks is a no-brainer. Particularly when you factor that he could widen the Super Bowl window for quarterback Tom Brady, and that the Patriots get Cooks for at least two seasons before having to consider a long-term contract.

2. They traded the 64th overall pick for Carolina Panthers pass rushing defensive end Kony Ealy and the 72nd pick, and then signed Baltimore Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy. Think of these along the lines of last offseason’s Chris Long signing. After losing Long in free agency, a 25-year-old Ealy is younger and cheaper. He’s also very motivated heading into the final year of his contract, staring at ample opportunity to maximize both opportunity and value. That’s a good combination to have in a young pass rusher. While he doesn’t currently cut the figure of a top end edge rusher or playmaker, Ealy has shown some flashes of a higher ceiling. And Guy will add a solid run defender to the line, giving the Patriots a stout rotation.

